MURIC warns of Boko Haram presence in South-West after Ondo attacks

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has warned that Boko Haram is active in Nigeria’s south west.

Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC Director made gave this warning in a statement issued on Sunday.

The organisation alleged that Boko Haram was behind the brutal attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, which left many worshippers dead, and warned that additional churches and mosques may be targeted in the future.

MURIC also strongly condemned the terrorist incident and urged the government to act quickly to apprehend the perpetrators.

It said, “We strongly condemn this act of unprovoked aggression. It is inhuman, heinous, horrific and horrendous.

“We call for immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers.”

Read also: MURIC pleads with northerners not to retaliate killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra

The Muslim rights advocacy group demanded that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, and the Ondo Police Command find the killers as soon as possible, arguing that they must have a hiding place.

The organisation also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Nigerian Army to join the search for the murders as soon as possible.

“This latest attack is indubitable evidence of the existence of Boko Haram in the South West after their penetration into Niger and Kogi States,” the group said.

“Going by Boko Haram modus operandi, we warn that mosques and more churches may be the next targets because this was how they started in the North. We, therefore, ask for protection for all churches and mosques in the region,” it said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now