British tennis star, Andy Murray has been knocked out of the ongoing US Open tournament by 15th seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The former world number one lost in straight sets 6-2 6-3 6-4 to Canadian Auger-Aliassime in the second round.
Auger-Aliassime will face Dan Evans or Corentin Moutet next.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, was playing his first Grand Slam singles tournament since a career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019.
“I feel like I’m back at square one, having not played in slams for a few years,” the 33-year-old said.
Read Also: Andy Murray says Australian Open could be final tournament of his career
“I need to build up my body and my physical conditioning so that I have the ability to back up five-set matches.
“That takes a bit of time, unfortunately.”
He added: “It was hard enough when I had two normal hips.
“So it will be difficult, but I’ll keep trying – why not? Why shouldn’t I try my hardest to do that? And if I don’t, that’s all right. But I might as well shoot for the stars.”
Murray won his first Grand Slam title in New York in 2012, following that up with Wimbledon victories in 2013 and 2016.
- Murray out of US Open, admits winning another Grand Slam will be tough - September 4, 2020
- ‘No more gender difference’ – Brazil gives equal pay to female players - September 3, 2020
- Eagles to play Cote d’Ivoire in friendly October 9, face Tunisia days after - September 3, 2020