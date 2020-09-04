Murray out of US Open, admits winning another Grand Slam will be tough

British tennis star, Andy Murray has been knocked out of the ongoing US Open tournament by 15th seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The former world number one lost in straight sets 6-2 6-3 6-4 to Canadian Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime will face Dan Evans or Corentin Moutet next.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, was playing his first Grand Slam singles tournament since a career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019.

“I feel like I’m back at square one, having not played in slams for a few years,” the 33-year-old said.

Read Also: Andy Murray says Australian Open could be final tournament of his career

“I need to build up my body and my physical conditioning so that I have the ability to back up five-set matches.

“That takes a bit of time, unfortunately.”

He added: “It was hard enough when I had two normal hips.

“So it will be difficult, but I’ll keep trying – why not? Why shouldn’t I try my hardest to do that? And if I don’t, that’s all right. But I might as well shoot for the stars.”

Murray won his first Grand Slam title in New York in 2012, following that up with Wimbledon victories in 2013 and 2016.

Join the conversation

Opinions