Musa completes move to Turkish club Sivasspor, signs two-year contract

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has completed a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor.

The former Kano Pillars star signed a two-year contract with his new club.

Musa had been in another Turkish top-flight club, Fatih Karagumuruk, where his contract was terminated on Friday.

Read Also: Musa returns to Europe, joins Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk on free transfer

The 29-year-old’s move to Sivasspor means he will be playing alongside his compatriot Leke James.

Musa will also be playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Sivasspor Sivasspor are already in the group stage of the European third-tier competition.

Musa made 34 appearances for Fatih Karagumruk, scoring four goals across all competitions last season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now