Sports
Musa completes move to Turkish club Sivasspor, signs two-year contract
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has completed a permanent move to Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor.
The former Kano Pillars star signed a two-year contract with his new club.
Musa had been in another Turkish top-flight club, Fatih Karagumuruk, where his contract was terminated on Friday.
The 29-year-old’s move to Sivasspor means he will be playing alongside his compatriot Leke James.
Musa will also be playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Sivasspor Sivasspor are already in the group stage of the European third-tier competition.
Musa made 34 appearances for Fatih Karagumruk, scoring four goals across all competitions last season.
