Musa reveals reason he quit Saudi club Al Nassr, targets return to Europe

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has explained why he decided to part ways with Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr after two years at the club.

The 28-year-old, who got a hero’s welcome on arrival at the club in 2018, recently called it quits with the club and is currently clubless.

In an interview with ESPN, Musa said he enjoyed every moment at the Saudi side but believed it was time to play at the top level again.

Musa made the move to Saudi from English Premier League side Leicester City and had earlier featured for Russian club, CSKA Moscow.

The former Kano Pillars star, who personally pushed for his contract with Al Nassr to be terminated, said he hoped to make a return to Europe.

“I have enjoyed my time in the two years that I have been here, and the club have been great to me,” Musa said.

“But I have always wanted to return to Europe, and I feel that this is the best time for me to make that move.

“I want to get back to playing at the top level again against the best players in the world.”

Musa also told ESPN that his agent is currently “talking with some clubs in Europe”.

“He knows what I want, so when there is something, I am sure he will let me know,” he added.

Meanwhile, Musa was handed a Super Eagles call-up by coach Gernot Rohr ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clashes against Sierra Leone in November.

