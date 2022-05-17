Music Director, TG Tomori, condemns public display of benevolence

Nigerian music video director TG Tomori has published a thread on the microblogging site, Twitter, condemning those who are fond of flaunting their act of benevolence on social media for public validation.

The popular music video director on Tuesday morning addressed several societal issues on his Twitter account, including public display of charity works.

In his post, Tomori admonished wealthy people to keep the camera away whenever they are giving aid to the poor.

He mentioned that oftentimes, the ‘poor have no choice’, hence, they are left to live at the mercy of the rich.

His tweet reads;

“Life is hard for the poor don’t film them while giving them bread.

Every man has pride na hunger humble them, deep down he doesn’t wish to be on social as the poor one who couldn’t afford bread but I mean a beggar has no choice.”

In an additional tweet, the music video director also addressed the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto who was killed for alleged blasphemy on Thursday, May 12.

Tomori stated in his post that only a cruel person would decide to set another human being ablaze and watch them burn to death despite pleas for help.

His tweet reads further:

“People actually look at another human and say “nahhh I’ll burn you to death!” And go-ahead to do it! Probably because I create scenes that’s why these things play in my head differently like you watched the girl cry and scream begging for her life on fire till she can’t no more.”

