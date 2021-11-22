Music executive Don Jazzy reveals he doesn’t know how to ‘toast’ women

Renowned music executive Don Jazzy real name Michael Collins Ajereh has revealed that he does not know how to approach and win the hearts of women.

During a session on the Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz, the Mavins records co-founder opened up on his love life and why he is not presently linked with any lover at the moment.

Read also: Don Jazzy tells female artistes to expose producers urging them for s3x

Revealing some of the challenges he faces in the course of dating, he said, “I have dated very beautiful women who have asked me to send (them) nude pictures. I never send it. And these are women finer than Rihanna.

.

I don’t know how to woo; I like it when people woo me.”

Watch the session below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now