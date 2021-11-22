Entertainment
Music executive Don Jazzy reveals he doesn’t know how to ‘toast’ women
Renowned music executive Don Jazzy real name Michael Collins Ajereh has revealed that he does not know how to approach and win the hearts of women.
During a session on the Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz, the Mavins records co-founder opened up on his love life and why he is not presently linked with any lover at the moment.
Read also: Don Jazzy tells female artistes to expose producers urging them for s3x
Revealing some of the challenges he faces in the course of dating, he said, “I have dated very beautiful women who have asked me to send (them) nude pictures. I never send it. And these are women finer than Rihanna.
.
I don’t know how to woo; I like it when people woo me.”
Watch the session below.
