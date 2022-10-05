Music executive, Soso Soberekon, sues Harrysong, demands apology, N500m

Nigerian music executive, Soso Soberekon, has slammed a defamation suit on singer Harrysong, demanding N500 million as compensation.

Harrysong had said during a podcast aired on Monday that Soberekon had tried to kill him in the past, claiming that he had evidence to support his allegations.

Harrysong had tagged Soberekon as his enemy who attempted to assassinate him (Harrysong).

Listen to him make the allegations during his appearance on Nedu’s Frankly Speaking podcast.

Reacting to the accusation, Soberekon, through his lawyers, sent a defamation notice to Harrysong.

The notice was titled,

“Request For Immediate Retraction, An Apology, And Payment Of Damages In The Sum Of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) Only For The Libelous Publication Made Of And Concerning The Person Of Mr. Soso Soberekon On All Social Media Platforms.”

It partly read,

“It is our client’s further briefing which we verily believed that on the 3rd day of October 2022 he started receiving strange calls and messages from his friends, family members and colleagues on how you falsely accused him of trying to kill you in all social media platforms.

“You went to a live Television program (Frankly Speaking) alleging that our client is not your friend that he tried killing you in Port Harcourt without any justification.”

It further directed Harrysong, saying:

“Our client has consequently directed us to request for a retraction of the said publication and an apology to be published in two newspapers and several online news millets not later than seven days of the delivery of this letter and also the payment of the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as damages and compensation for the malicious publications made against our client.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail to have the request dour Client within seven days of the receipt of this letter, we shall be constrained to proceed to the court of law against you for exemplary damages for injurious falsehood and malicious publication made of and concerning our client.”

