Music executive Sosoberokon attacked in Lagos

Nigerian music executive and socialite, Sosoberokon has disclosed on social media that he was recently attacked by armed robbers while in traffic in Lagos State.

The self-acclaimed White lion shared a video of his damaged car on his Instagram page on Thursday morning.

He tagged the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his post as he lamented about the issue of insecurity in the state.

He wrote:

“@jidesanwoolu the traffic robberies in lagos is getting too much,do something as soon as possible. From Lekki express way,Freedom way,Ojota,Oshodi no where is safe. As for you robbers that tried to rob me, Shey una see say no be everybody way eh easy to rob from?”

Watch the video below.

