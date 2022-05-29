Music executive, Ubi Franklin, claims he won APC House of Assembly ticket in Cross River

Music Executive, Ubi Franklin, on Sunday claimed he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primary in Yakurr State Constituency 1 of Cross River State.

There were reports that the Made Men Music (Triple MG) record executive was defeated by the Special Adviser on Security to the Cross River State Governor, Cyril Omiji, in the exercise held at Ugep.

According to the reports, Omiji polled 17 votes to secure the APC ticket for the 2023 election in the constituency while Franklin garnered 12 votes.

However, in a statement on his Twitter handle, Franklin said he was declared the winner of the election after the votes were recounted by the APC appeal committee.

He wrote: “Dear friends disregard any news that I lost election. I won the election. I sat before an appeal panel yesterday and votes were counted, and it shows I won. Be patient while we wait for the report from the appeal panel. Thank you.”

