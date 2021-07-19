Music executive Ubi Franklin, ex-wife Lilian Esoro put differences aside to celebrate 5-year-old son

Nigerian music executive and politician, Ubi Franklin and his ex-wife, Lilian Esoro came together to celebrate their son, Jayden who clocked five on Sunday, July 18.

The former celebrity couple invited their acquaintances to celebrate their 5-year-old son despite recently finalizing their divorce.

Some notable personalities at the birthday ceremony included fashion designer, Yomi Casual, and music video director, Jude Okoye.

The actress, Esoro and Franklin got married in November 2015 in an elaborate and flamboyant wedding.

A year after the marriage, the couple who have a son Jayden together, went their separate ways.

Their marriage was officially dissolved in 2021.

