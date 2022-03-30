Music executive Ubi Franklin responds to Timaya’s threat on social media

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin has responded to the threat issued by singer Timaya on social media during the early hours of Wednesday, March 30.

The Bayelsa state recording artiste, Timaya had earlier threatened to beat up Ubi Franklin before admonishing him to focus on his new job as being the “nanny” to Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of singer Davido.

Reacting to the threat, Ubi confirmed that he was assaulted by Timaya in 2021 but said it was an “unprovoked” attack.

Ubi revealed further that the singer knelt down to apologize and also called to apologize, while blaming it all on being “high”.

He tweeted;

“Say the truth, talk who helped you that day Timaya. You know the truth.

READ ALSO: Singer Timaya threatens to beat up music executive, Ubi Franklin

Timaya is so petty.

“You are angry cos I told how wrong it was to knock a woman down and leave here to her fate.

“You come to talk trash here today?

“I am not a person that will see wrong and keep quiet.

“You were wrong to have knocked that’s woman down and left her there. Period.”

Ubi went on to narrate how Timaya went on his knees to beg him after the incident was reported to his “Oga”.

Ubi continued:

“I made sure he got his, I wasn’t satisfied cos they were too many Big Boys/men who knew he attacked me unprovoked cos he was drunk and I did mine to fill gaps.

I am not a violent person, but I will defend myself.

“I know because y’all see timaya act gangster you feel say him fit beat me No Wahala, I go find that CCTV footage From my oga house see how he knelt down to beg.

“He called me the next day to apologize cos he was high and attacked me unprovoked, self defense came to play.”

Ubi went on to disclose why Timaya is threatening to physically assault him.

Referencing his tweet from March 4, 2022, Ubi Franklin had admonished the popular musician to apologize for inflicting injuries on a lady with his vehicle in Lagos state.

Ubi stated that Timaya is not above the law regardless of his celebrity status.

The Triple MG boss had this to say:

“This is the tweet.

“You are not above the law, you knocked a woman down and expect that I Celebrate you? Never.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now