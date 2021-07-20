Music executive, Ubi Franklin reveals how thief almost ruined son’s birthday party

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed how a thief almost ruined his son’s birthday party last Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Triple MG founder put aside his differences with ex-wife, Lilian Esoro, to celebrate their five-year-old son, Jayden.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, Franklin revealed how the thief met his waterloo at the event.

He wrote: “That’s the thief. Look out for him wherever you see him. He stole at an event the previous day and he came to try same thing at my son’s party. Thank God we were vigilant.”

The father of four also gave tips on how to be vigilant during occasions in another video.

