Music executive Ubi Franklin says marriage is not compulsory

Nigerian music executive and entertainment head honcho, Ubi Franklin in his Twitter thread has stated that marriage is not compulsory.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, Ubi Franklin stated that most people do not understand why they have to walk down the aisle.

The CEO of the Made Men Music group stated that most marriages fail because the couple fail to understand the fundamentals of getting married. He stated further that most people get married to satisfy their immediate needs.

Speaking about men who need public approval to engage their partners, Franklin stated that most men need to understand that their partners are not attracted to them when they need people to “say yes”.

Ubi Franklin had this to say:

Ubi Franklin was married to Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro in 2015. They had a son together before they dissolved their marriage afterwards.

