Music producer, Don Jazzy makes shocking revelation, says he was once married | Ripples Nigeria

Music producer, Don Jazzy makes shocking revelation, says he was once married
Nigerian entertainment polymath, Don Jazzy has revealed on Instagram that he was once married to a lady known as Michelle.
The Mavins Records founder and head honcho revealed that he tied the knot at the age of 20.
He mentioned that his love for music made him file for a divorce at the age of 22.
Don Jazzy published this shocking story on his Instagram page on Saturday, April 4.
Here is what the music producer narrated;
“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married?
Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful.
I loved love and I loved marriage.
Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart.
But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.
Music became priority instead of my family.
We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt.”
He continued;
“I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again.
So I’m taking my time.
Why am I just saying this now??
I really like to keep my relationships private actually.
Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”
