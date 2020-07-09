Music producer, ID Cabasa, cautions influential people, religious leaders who say COVID-19 is not real

Music producer, ID Cabasa has declared that it is misleading for some influential people especially religious leaders to say COVID-19 is not real.

The ‘beat cooker’ who bared his thoughts on the issue on his Facebook page on Thursday called on such people to desist from building up theories and making claims that COVID-19 does not exist.

ID Cabasa who was behind the debut hit album of ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, 9ice, noted the fact that such people are influential makes people believe whatever they say is true, but in the long run, what they say impacts negatively on society.

He also went further to narrate how a lady refused to believe that COVID-19 really exists not until after her brother tested positive for the deadly disease.

ID Cabasa wrote: “As intelligent and influential people, it will be discretional to be quiet and observe things as regards COVID-19 than building up theories around why? I don’t dispute what you feel or believe BUT if what u feel or belief has no FACTS backing it please be careful how you share these things u are feeling it is.

“You are influential and people will do without thinking whatever u say either in the right context or otherwise… And if there’s a strong conviction about what you feel please be clear so as not to confuse people with what you have not said(Which can be insinuated from what you said)

“Someone said there’s no COVID-19 and all she could quote was a top MOG… and I am like “Did he ever say there is no Covid? Then she started saying everything is a hoax.. quoting theories upon theories…SMH.. 10mins after she called back panting and nearly crying that she just got a call that her younger brother was exposed to the virus.

“Please let’s be careful people… This stuff is real.. Let’s trust God for a cure/prevention soon while we also do our part to prevent the spread.

“Those who caught the virus already we pray God heal them,” he concluded.

