Music producer, K-Solo, slams Patoranking for ‘fake’ tribute to Timaya

Nigerian music producer Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo, has slammed singer Patoranking following his tribute to entertainer, Timaya.

At Patoranking’s concert on Sunday night, the award-winning recording artiste had attributed his first big break to Timaya.

He made this known after Timaya joked that Patoranking did not mention his name in his popular single “Celebrate me”.

In the concert, Patoranking explained to his fans how he met Timaya who aided in his journey to superstardom.

Reacting to Patoraking’s tribute, K-Solo who had produced hit tracks for the ‘Plantain Boy’ crooner, noted that Patoranking’s music span was numbered.

He tweeted on Monday, “Otun ti Zeh o.

So I got tags from a few blogs who knew the humble beginnings of Pato, while he was giving Timi his fake Emotional Speech.

“Hmmmmm. When e bite am well, he will mention how we fed him and clothed him with studio time too. To mention few

“Apparently he needed Timi on that stage. If not, I wonder how he is not a Big Name to be remembered in his song. Only those feeding him presently.

“Finally for now, make nobody tag me again o, his music span is numbered, just like every other ones. Seasons Greetings Fam.”

