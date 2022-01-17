Music producer Samklef blames Nollywood movies for prevalence of ritual acts

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has opined in a Twitter post that Nollywood movies influenced numerous young men to be involved in ritual practices.

According to him, most men took inspiration from the messages that they conceived primarily from movies.

It would be recalled that in recent times, the bewildering amount of young men engaging in ritual killings has surged immensely. These reports have raised eyebrows across social media platforms as Nigerians have tried to decipher where the practice began.

Joining the discussion on the microblogging site, Twitter, the Nigerian music producer, Samklef stated that most movie producers opined through their production that people can only become wealthy through heinous means, which includes ritual killing.

Samklef went further to allege that Nollywood also promotes “fetish stuff in all their movies”, Samklef in conclusion stated that they can do better as everything is not “religion or juju”.

