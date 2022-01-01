Music producer Samklef claims he made $32M in 2021

Nigerian music producer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has stated on his social media platform that he and his manager, Emaxta, made a sum of $32 million (approximately N13 billion) in the year 2021.

The music producer made this announcement on Friday, as he shared a picture of himself and his manager.

READ ALSO: Samklef slams Seun Kuti for making snide remarks about Wizkid’s Grammy win

Samklef wrote, “Me and my blood @emaxta. We made $32million this year. We no just wan loud am.”

Adding a message to his fans for the new year, the producer wrote, “Let love lead this 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now