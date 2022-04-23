Music producer, Samklef tackles Banky W, demands royalties for Wizkid’s album

Nigerian music producer, Samklef, on Saturday explained why renowned Afrobeat musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid, left Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2014.

EME records label is owned by a rapper, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W.

Samklef, who featured in an Instagram live session, said Wizkid realised he was bigger than EME records after serving the label for almost six years.

He was reacting to Banky W allegation during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on The BlackBox that the Afrobeat musician still owed EME three studio albums.

The self-acclaimed Star Boy released only two albums with the label before establishing Star Boy Records in 2014.

Wizkid has since released two more albums as an independent artiste.

Samklef alleged that Banky W’s attempt to suppress Wizkid’s originality and musical style ended their relationship.

He also described the rapper-turned politician as a wicked man hiding behind religion and politics.

He said: “Banky W now done dey form Pastor.

Read also: Veteran artiste Blackface accuses Banky W, Wizkid of stealing his song

“Why be say after people done do bad thing then go come start dey form Pastor?”

After the session, Samklef took to the microblogging site, Twitter and asked Banky W to pay royalties for his production on Wizkid’s Superstar project.

The music producer wrote: “Claiming all my 11 years royalties for WiZkid super star album in a bit. My lawyers will reach out. It’s 50/50. Anybody wey don collect my money better reach out o! Samkef fine were o! Make dem tag Banky o! My money go don plenty o! Before him go use am campaign for election.”

Listen to Samklef speak below:

"Banky lost it when he started feeling bossy… Wizkid started staying with them Don Jazzy and became close to DPrince" – Samklef pic.twitter.com/KcCKKZZKsl — 🍃ꪮ᭢ꫀ᧒ꪮꪉꪶꫀకకꪉꪮꪗ 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 23, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now