Music producer Shizzi calls out manager, Efe, over a 6-year publishing deal

Nigerian music producer Oluwaseyi Akerele better known as Shizzi has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to call out his manager Efe Omoregbe over a publishing contract dispute with Sony Music.

According to Shizzi, he has been stuck in the ‘worst’ Sony Music deal for six years because of his manager.

Taking to his Instagram page in the early hours of today, Wednesday, April 27, Shizzi alleged that he “unknowingly got signed to an archaic MDRC deal because of Efe and he never gave him the right to choose an attorney to overlook the deal in 2016 because his friend/partner in crime was the attorney they were forced to work with on the deal.”

He added that while SonyATV has agreed to let him go if Efe agrees to the terms of termination, he (Efe) has refused to let him go.

Shizzi wrote;

“Efe is the epitome of a heartless human being!

“I’ve been stuck in the worst sonymusicpub deal for 6 years because of him!

You will NEVER STOP WHAT GOD HAS ORDAINED FOR ME! You have done absolutely NOTHING for my career but try and take everything away from me and my family! I unknowingly got signed to an archaic MDRC deal because of this man.

He never gave us the right to choose an attorney to overlook the deal in 2016 because his friend/partner in crime was the attorney that we were FORCED to work with on the deal and now he doesn’t want to let me free!

As of late last year, SonyATV said they were going to let me go only if he agrees with terms of termination #FREESHIZZI enough is enough!

I will drag your name to the mud with the TRUTH! You can’t get away with this! #FreeShizzi #ShortmanDevil @ efe_one”.

