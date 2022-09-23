Entertainment
Music star, Tems, reveals she used to steal to make ends meet
Leading Nigerian songstress, Tems in an interview with GQ magazine has revealed that she used to steal just to make ends meet.
During the interview session, Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, reflected on life prior to gaining mainstream prominence.
Tems revealed that she didn’t become successful overnight. She stated that a year before she released her hit song “Mr Rebel”, she was living alone and struggling financially.
The singer said she was putting pressure on herself to help provide for her family, which was difficult without the security of a stable job.
Tems revealed that at some point, she was broke, helpless, and also stole food. She said;
“I couldn’t take care of anybody.
“There were times when I was not just broke – I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.
“I just felt like, What is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.”
The singer further revealed that before getting into the limelight, she had to change her state of mind.
Tems added;
“The decision I made was to not wallow in sadness.
This person can never be anything.”
She continued, “I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even think of my voice as anything. I just thought, There are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever.”
Tems gained mainstream prominence in 2019 with her breakthrough single, ‘Try Me’. She has since gone on to work with international superstars such as Beyonce, Future, Drake, and Justin Bieber, among several others.
