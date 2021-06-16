Musk loses 2nd position on world’s rich list as Tesla value dips

Tesla founder, Elon Musk, fortune dropped to $150.1 billion on Tuesday, costing the businessman his position on the world’s rich list.

Musk had lost $971 million after trading to slip from second to third on the list.

He is now behind the Chairman of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Bernard Arnault; and Amazon owner, Jeff Bezos; on the pecking order of world’s richest persons.

Forbes billionaires’ watchlist had reported that while Musk lost a significant chunk of his fortune, Arnault worth increased to $199.2 billion to surpass Bezos, whose wealth stands at $196.5 billion.

Musk’s wealth dipped by 0.64 percent.

The cause of the $971 million loss was traced by Ripples Nigeria to drop in Tesla’s share value, which crashed by 0.82 percent.

The carmaker’s stock value depreciated from its opening price of $597.53 to $594.45 per share on Wednesday morning.

This translated to a $4.91 loss in the company’s share price.

Musk’s wealth also dwindled on Bloomberg Billionaire Index as his fortune was put at $166 billion.

However, Bezos remained the richest man on Bloomberg with $196 billion followed by Arnault with a net worth of $179 billion.

