‘Muslim’ man condemns Aisha Yesufu for joining protest, says it’s un-Islamic

Aisha Yesufu was on Tuesday condemned by a man who said he is a Muslim for protesting with other EndSARS protesters.

Recall that Aisha Yesufu who is the Co-Covener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Movement and a Nigerian Socio-Political Activist had joined the End SARS protest few days back.

This information was disclosed by a post on Facebook, by a man identified as Kolawole Muyideen Oreoluwa.

According to Oreoluwa, the iconic photo of Aisha Yesufu protesting with other EndSARS protesters, was posted by the Muslim man on his WhatsApp status, with a red X on it while condemning her for her actions saying, “Don’t be deceived by the hijab-wearing revolutionary. Islam is free from her actions.”

The Facebook post said: ”A brother to a friend just posted this picture on his WhatsApp status. I chatted him up and he said Islam is against protests.

“I asked him what is Jihad? He responded that Fighting in the cause of Allah by the Rulings of Allah.

“I asked further if the killings of Muslims brothers by SARS and calling for the end of SARS is a Jihad cause or not? He responded by referring me to read Quran Chapter 9.

“I disassociated myself with him, told him he was very stupid with a corrupted brain beyond repair and that he has been brainwashed by some Islamic sect,” Oreoluwa posted.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

