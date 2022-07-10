Muslim-Muslim ticket will lead to religious war in Nigeria —HURIWA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has warned of a breakout of a prolonged religious war in the country over plans by the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the ruling party to field another Muslim as his running mate.

The group in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, alleged there were plots by some politicians from the North to see Tinubu lose out in the presidential election by insisting on another Muslim being his running mate.

HURIWA further warned that if Nigerians are not vigilant and the Independent National Electoral Commission is “allowed to rig the election in favour of a Muslim-Muslim ticket next year, then there will inevitably be a break out of prolonged religious war in Nigeria.”

“HURIWA notes that there is a plot by some northern Muslims to force Tinubu into picking a Muslim running mate despite stiff opposition from a cross section of Nigerians. This sinister plot is in its finality to hand over the country to Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP elements,” the advocacy group said.

The statement also pointed out that a Muslim-Muslim ticket had “reduced a state like Kaduna to a graveyard and the killing fields of Christians and moderate Muslims since the last 5 years.”

Read also: HURIWA charges EFCC, ICPC to investigate former CJN Tanko for alleged corruption

“Some Boko Haram elements are behind the groundswell of campaigns in the media using many fronts, including Christian loafers for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is a hardcore Islamist, to pick another Muslim extremist as his running mate.

“The enthusiasm with which the likes of the Kano and Kaduna States governors are pushing the agenda of a Muslim-Muslim ticket even when such a practice had led to the destruction of Kaduna State, means that there is more to it than meets the eyes.

“Kano State government operates like a state in Afghanistan, with Islamic police and full shariah law, just as the Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai is a notorious Islamic and Fulani ethnic bigot,” the group said.

HURIWA therefore, tasked Nigerians to smell the coffee and wake up to oppose the active plots by Islamic extremists to hijack Nigeria in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now