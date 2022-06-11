My 2023 presidential campaign will align with June 12 spirit – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said on Saturday his presidential campaign would be dedicated to the spirit of June 12, 1993 election and what it stood for in Nigeria today.

June 12 is celebrated as Nigeria’s Democracy Day to commemorate the historic 1993 presidential election presumably won by the late business mogul, MKO Abiola.

In a statement he personally signed, the former Lagos State governor said Abiola’s victory in the election showed that Nigeria’s unity was not an impractical dream.

He said: “That election, though almost 30 years ago, provides vital and reassuring lessons to Nigeria today. First, it shows that we are capable of democratic excellence and conducting elections as good as anywhere else on earth. Second, Chief MKO Abiola won a truly national mandate.

“His victory and mandate, though unfairly and unlawfully stolen, shows Nigeria’s unity is not an impractical dream.

“Although we are diverse in terms of ethnicity and religion, we all seek good governance, a better life and the positive things that result from sustained good governance.

“For me personally, Democracy Day holds a special meaning. I was a close supporter of MKO Abiola and had entered politics believing that we could change the face of this nation for permanent good. When the military dictatorship tried to bury that dream, I was there at the birth of the NADECO movement.

“The democratic lessons I learned then have guided the path of public service which I have tried to follow since those days. On this Democracy Day, I dedicate myself and my upcoming campaign to the spirit of June 12 and what it best symbolises for today’s Nigeria.

“Just like democracy finally won against dictatorship, I know that prosperity shall overcome poverty, peace shall outlast violence, compassion will conquer hatred and good will defeat evil. Justice, security, and economic development will visit and reside in every hamlet, household, village, and city in our nation.

“The spirit of June 12 shall expand to become the spirit of Nigeria and our national greatness and destiny.”

