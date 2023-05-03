‘My administration has protected journalists’ rights, Buhari boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, boasted that his administration had protected the rights of journalists and media practitioners in the past eight years.

Buhari who made the assertion on the occasion of the the World Press Freedom Day at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said he have Nigerian journalists the freedom to practice their profession without any form of intimidation.

While speaking on the theme “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all Other Human Rights”, the President said:

“We’ve kept the faith. We’ve ensured that Nigerian journalists have had unfettered freedom to practice their art, and on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we recommit to that resolution, even as we wind down in office.”

Read Also: Buhari urges Nigerian media to use press freedom responsibly

Buhari added that the celebration was a tribute to media professionals who risked their lives to keep society informed and educated.

He also charged media professionals to continue to be patriotic and work for the cohesion of the country while exercise their freedom with a high deal of responsibility.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now