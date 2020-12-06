My arrest, imprisonment ruined my crayfish business —Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed how his arrest and imprisonment during the regime of General Sani Abacha ruined his once promising crayfish business venture.

Obasanjo revealed this on Saturday when he met with a group of agronomists under the aegis of the Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN), as a founding member of the body at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

During the meeting with the farmers in Ogun State, Obasanjo revealed that he did not only engage in crayfish farming business but also pioneered its association at the time before his incarceration.

However, Obasanjo noted that he is already re -strategizing in conjunction with other catfish farmers on how to reposition the subsector, boost the country’s crayfish productivity and income for the operators.

“When I came back, I had thought I could return to my farming business before I was taken to the golden cage in Abuja. I will say it has been an interregnum. But, I am back home now,” Obasanjo said.

The CAFAN Grand Patron also said that farmers had been overwhelmed by the intermediaries in the industry, emphasising that there was need to change the situation in order to make headway in the industry.

“The situation in the catfish farming is caused by the farmers, because the farmers have allowed these intermediaries who do nothing to be dictating for them. You are the ones working and they are the ones making the profit. It shows that the farmers are not liberating themselves.

“And if you want to liberate yourself, within a year, we can do it. And that is what we have to do. We have to re-strategise,” Obasanjo disclosed.

