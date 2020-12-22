My children tested positive for COVID-19 —Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has revealed that four of his children tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The SGF, who doubles as the chairman of the presidential task force on Covid-19, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha said, he and his wife tested negative.

He said: “The first test we ran, the result came back with six members within my household testing positive. The second test confirmed another three. From the month of March to November, we are being confronted with a figure of nine. It was quite a traumatic experience.

“So, the agony that you go through even as a father, as a parent. A lot of you here are parents, so you need to do everything you can to ensure that you keep yourself and members of your family safe.”

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as of Monday stood at 78,790 which includes 68,483 discharged cases and 1,227.

