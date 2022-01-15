My consultations on 2023 presidential election positive – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Saturday his consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition were yielding good results.

Tinubu, who stated this when he visited the former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja, in Ibadan, said he would overcome all challenges that would come his way ahead of the election.

He said: “Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge. I am sure I would face challenges and I have the confidence that I will overcome them.

“The reactions of critical stakeholders to my presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.

“Life itself is a challenge and I have the confidence and capacity to wade through challenges and overcome. We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory.”

The former Lagos State governor informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to vie for Nigeria’s highest political office about two weeks ago.

