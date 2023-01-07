‘My convoy’s attack clear assassination attempt,’ says ex-gov Ohakim

The former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, on Saturday described the attack on his convoy in the state as a clear assassination attempt on his life.

Four police officers attached to the ex-governor’s security details were killed during the attack on his convoy at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano local government area of the state last Monday.

Ohakim was returning to Owerri with his children when the criminals waylaid the convoy in the area.

In a statement he personally signed, the former governor charged the security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

READ ALSO: IPOB alleges politicians behind attack on ex-gov Ohakim’s convoy

The statement read: “The story has been told and retold and though some versions were not altogether accurate, the important thing is that I survived what was a clear attempt to assassinate me.

“Even though the nationwide condemnation of such a despicable act was to be expected, I noticed, in all the messages and calls I received, deep personal love and regard for me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now