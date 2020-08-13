My COVID-19 experience —Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Thursday described how he contracted COVID-19 and his experience at the isolation centre.

Onyeama spoke at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The minister tested positive for the virus on July 19.

He said: “I have to say that one of the things I was thinking about is that the PTF is like a military high command. It occurred to me that none had been tested positive.

“Maybe it was a good thing that a member of the team can now speak from experience and not just from hearing. COVID-19 is real. I used to have three layers of protection but it did not stop that.

“I will like to say that the issue of stigmatisation is nothing to be ashamed of. Anybody can get this virus and it is nothing to fear. It is not a death sentence.

“In my case, the moment I felt something different on a Friday, I was tested the following day but we don’t have the capacity.

“I was discussing with the Minister of Health that if people cannot be tested sooner enough, they can recommend some medication. Don’t feel it is anything shameful. Just treat it like any other sickness.

“I will like to use the opportunity to thank the medical crew in the isolation centre where I stayed and very proud that they are Nigerians.

“We can be negative on ourselves but for the three weeks in isolation, I cannot speak more highly of our medical crew. I could even go back there for weekends. I really congratulate them for the work they did.”

