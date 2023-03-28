‘My daughter is married to a Yoruba man, so I can’t call them political rascals’, Iwuanyanwu insists

The Chairman of Elders’ Forum of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Monday, cleared the air on comments attributed to him insinuating that he described the Yoruba people as “political rascals.”

Iwuanyanwu, in a speech during the one-year-in-office anniversary of Governor Chukwuma Soludo held in Awka, Anambra State, on Saturday, was reported to have labelled the Yoruba people as a race of political rascals.

The purported comments have raised a lot of dust from different quarters as many groups like the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, kicked against the elder statesman and asked him to clarify his statement.

The philanthropist who denied making such wild claims, said in a statement he personally signed that he never made the comments which he tagged “fake news.”

Iwuanyanwu said his words were twisted and taken out of proportion and manipulated by blackmailers.

In the statement, Iwuanyanwu said he could not have possibly branded the Yoruba people rascals as one of his daughters is married to a Yoruba man.

“My awareness has been drawn to fake news circulating on social media completely misrepresenting the statement I made at Awka, Anambra State, in connection to the killings, destructions of properties, and harassment of Igbo in Lagos during the recent elections,” the statement reads.

“My statement was covered live by Arise Television, Channels, and many other electronic and print media houses.

“All Nigerians of goodwill who care should get the true transcript of my statement from any of these media houses.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that at no time did I make the statement credited to me by blackmail circulating on social media that the Yoruba are political rascals as this was fraudulently manipulated.

“Most of my close friends who have influenced my business and professional life are from the northern and western parts of Nigeria.

“One of his best daughters is married to a prominent Yoruba family in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“My son-in-law and his wife have lived together for over 20 years. This union has produced four adorable children. I am very proud of my son-in-law.

“The children of this marriage are Yoruba and not Igbos by our culture and tradition. I will not be happy if at any time any group of people discriminates against them in Yoruba land because their mother is Igbo.

“Over the years, many Yoruba and Igbo families have intermarried. It is therefore very important to all men of goodwill to arrest the present situation which if not arrested may cause social unrest.

“I am the Balogun Babaguwan of Ibadan land. I have also been honoured with Chieftaincy titles by numerous Yoruba Obas. I am no doubt an honorary citizen of Yoruba land.

“I have many personal friends and staff of my various companies including directors who are Yorubas. Most of them played major roles in shaping my economic destiny.

“I, therefore, do not have any reason whatsoever to insult the Yoruba tribe whom I regard with great respect,” he insisted.

