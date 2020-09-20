My election success a triumph over godfatherism - Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended the people of the state on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

The governor, who addressed the people of the state shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him as the winner of the election on Sunday, added that his victory in the poll was a triumph over godfatherism in Edo State.

He said: “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us. This is a triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”

INEC had on Sunday declared Obaseki as the winner of the Edo governorship election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who announced the result of the election on Sunday, said the governor polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 223,619 votes.

Rim-Rukeh added that Obaseki was returned elected after satisfying all requirements in the election.

