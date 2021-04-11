My electric car will deliver better than a Tesla —Ben Murray-Bruce | Ripples Nigeria

Ben Murray-Bruce, the Chairman of Silverbird Group and former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district has unveiled his desire to acquire an electric car.

Ben Murray-Bruce said his Lucid Electric Car which will be delivered early next year, is capable of more miles per charge than a Tesla.

He also called for the Nigerian government to ban all combustion engine cars by 2035.

Read what Ben-Bruce tweeted;

In practising what I preach, I recently put a deposit on this yet to be manufactured Lucid Electric Car.

Delivery is early next year. It’s capable of more miles per charge than a Tesla. An amazing machine.

Nigeria should ban all combustion Engine cars by 2035.”

