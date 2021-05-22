My expulsion from PDP ridiculous – Afegbua | Ripples Nigeria

The former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has dismissed his purported expulsion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as laughable and ridiculous.

The PDP in Edo State had on Saturday expelled the ex-commissioner for alleged anti-party activities.

In a letter signed by the PDP Chairman in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the party accused Afegbua of series of anti-party activities ahead of the September 2020 governorship election in the state.

But in reality, the PDP chieftain’s expulsion may not be unconnected with the allegation of funds misappropriation by the party’s leadership.

Afegbua, who reacted to his purported expulsion in a statement, promised to engage his lawyers on the matter.

He said: “First and foremost, it is a blatant lie that I was ever invited to any disciplinary committee. The state chairman is just acting the script of one Uche Secondus who is desperately making effort to carry out a misplaced political vendetta because of my petition to the EFCC to seek accountability and transparency.

“If this ridiculous, laughable, and purported expulsion is meant to dissuade me from pursuing my call for transparency, accountability, and probity in the management of the party’s resources, let it be known that I will pursue my call to a logical conclusion.”

