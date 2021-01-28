My God killed UNILAG lecturer for demanding s*x from my daughter –Pastor Wale Oke

Pastor Francis Wale Oke, the General Overseer and founder of Christ Life Church Worldwide, has boasted of how his ‘God’ killed a lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), in an accident for repeatedly failing one of his daughters because she refused to allow him have sex with her.

The President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministry and the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State, made this revelation in a viral video on Wednesday and said the lecturer who was an Head of Department, had failed his daughter repeatedly for two years because she did not allow him to have sex with her and after he went into prayers, God intervened and killed him in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In the video, he said:

“One of my daughters was being harassed; it was the University of Lagos. The lecturer was on her. He demanded to sleep with her before she would pass the course, a man old enough to be her father, very wicked evil man.

“And the girl said ‘I’m a child of God, I’m born-again’. He said ‘You! How many of you that I have dealt with? Okay, stay there. You won’t leave my department. I will make sure you fail that course, and the course is compulsory. If you don’t pass, you can’t move on.

“She failed the first time, not that she failed, he failed her. She just grumbled. She tried to pray, fast, nothing changed. She failed the second time. And by the rule of the department, she would have to withdraw.

“So, she came to see me. I was very angry. I have a daughter, how can one filthy old man, because he is a lecturer, want to sleep with my daughter? I would forget that I’m anointed; I would cut off your head. Evil, wickedness.

“When she was talking to me, she was crying. I stood on my feet and when I stand on my feet like that, be careful. I didn’t wait to pray for her. I said, ‘O God, judge this matter.’

“Don’t let a prophet pray against you. It’s dangerous.

“I had tears in my eyes. Two years of her life had been wasted and the man still insisted: ‘Whatever department you go, I would pursue you there, I must sleep with you.’ ‘O God, judge this matter.’

“Two weeks after, that evil man with another girl he had been sleeping with, they were travelling to Lagos – true story. Along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, they had an accident and the two of them died. My God killed him. ‘O God, judge this matter.’ When they were going to appoint another head of department to replace this evil man, they appointed a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor.”

