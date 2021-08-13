Politics
My government’s response to insecurity strong, robust – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the Federal Government and security agencies have responded to the current insecurity in the country in a “determined and robust” manner.
He stated this during the graduation ceremony for participants of Course 29 at the National Defence College, Abuja.
The President’s statement came just three days after the Amnesty International claimed that bandits and other criminals killed 112 persons and abducted 160 others in one month in Kaduna and Plateau States.
Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Major-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), said the focus of his administration was to promote multi-national, combined, joint and special inter-agency collaborations in the fight against the criminals terrorizing the citizens across the country.
READ ALSO: Buhari not a failure, says PGF chief, Lukman
He said: “Although the nation is still grappling with the challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, farmers and herder clashes, and militancy.
“The responses by my government and security agencies in tackling these threats have been strong, determined, and robust in order to enhance the security of lives and property of Nigerians.
“We consolidated the peace in the Niger Delta and recovered vast territories overtaken by terrorists in the North-East.
“We are making continuous efforts at consolidating the progress made in improving the enabling security environment for peace and development.”
