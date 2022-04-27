My govt has created the best environment for business in Nigeria —Buhari

While Nigerians from across different walks of life are crying out over the unending economic crunch and high cost of living, President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that his administration has created the best business environment for the country in the past seven years.

Buhari who made this assertion on Tuesday in a message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said no administration had done as much as his in the creation of a climate best suited for big and small businesses to thrive.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with members of the business community and the leadership of political parties at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buhari said his government would continue to count on the support of the private sector to improve economic growth and create new job opportunities for Nigerians.

In the statement titled ‘Let’s join hands to fight insecurity, President Buhari said:

‘‘No administration has done as much as we have done in the creation of a climate best suited for business, big and small, to thrive.

‘‘The ease of doing business index that is globally recognised has acknowledged that the ease with which business is carried out in the country has never been better than it is today. We will continue to make it better.

‘‘We will equally continue to count on the support of the private sector to improve economic growth and create new job opportunities for our teeming population.”

Buhari added that with the government and the private sector working together, it would be easier to transform the lives of people in ways that were hard to imagine in the past.

