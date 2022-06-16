My govt has made huge impacts on security, economy — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Thursday his administration has recorded significant achievements in security, education, and economy in Nigeria.

The President stated this during the passing out parade of the Regular Course 4/2016 Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.

He said Nigeria has become prosperous and peaceful under his watch despite surmountable challenges.

Buhari added that the vision of his administration on the assumption of office in 2015 was to make the country corruption-free and prevent the repeat of past corruption cases.

He stressed that the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits wreaking havoc in several parts of the country had been significantly degraded and relative peace returned to affected areas.

The President charged the security agencies to continue to leverage modern technological tools to tackle crimes and other vices in the country.

Buhari said: “As you are all aware, this administration came to office determined to make impacts in three main areas: security, building a sustainable economy, and fight against corruption. We can say that recent positive developments in these areas have shown that despite the challenges on ground, we can see general improvement in all three areas.

“In the area of corruption, as you are all aware, I am determined to ensure that we do not have a repeat of what has gone on in previous administrations and we have taken a strong stand against pervasive corruption.

“This administration has also focused on security by repositioning our national security to perform their duties effectively. We have equally embarked on some crucial changes in their funding, structure, and modes of operation. With the launching/empowerment of the Police Trust Fund, this administration swung into action after taking the assessment of needs for possible interventions in the provision of logistics and infrastructural needs of the Force.

“In a world where insecurity is constantly evolving; law enforcement responses have to equally evolve not just to keep up but to stay ahead. Also, as part of efforts to modernize the Nigeria Police Force, this Administration has intensified both international and local training and retraining of our officers and men in addition to providing new platforms and other resources.

“These approaches have yielded positive results as it is glaring that Nigeria’s ranking has improved on the world Counter-Terrorism global index from 4th to 6th position on the list of the most terrorized nations.”

Abdulkabeer Ambali

