‘My govt has met yearnings, aspirations of Nigerians’, Buhari boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that in the last seven years his administration had met the “yearnings and aspirations” of Nigerians with high-impact projects across the country.

Buhari made this assertion on Monday while giving a report card on his government at the Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held in Abuja, to evaluate the level of progress made in the implementation of the Nine Priority Agenda of his administration.

Buhari highlighted that his govt has made “remarkable progress in the areas of agriculture, economy, infrastructure, security, health, education and in anti-corruption fight,” among others.

Speaking specifically on infrastructure, Buhari said no administration before his had been able to do what his government has done.

“In recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this Administration to leave a lasting legacy, we have implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

”Some of the notable achievements include the completion of 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facilities; the completion of over 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway modernization project with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

”On road projects, this Administration has constructed 408Km of roads; 2,499Km of SUKUK roads, and maintenance of 15,961Km of roads across the Country.

”Key among these projects are the construction of 1.9km 2nd Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta States with 10.30km approach road; rehabilitation, construction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway; the ongoing rehabilitation of Abuja-Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road, among others,” the President said.

He added that the projects embarked upon by his government was to create a positive impact in the country and ultimately, the citizens who are now very happy with his government.

