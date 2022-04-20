Politics
My govt has outperformed previous administrations – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday his government has performed better than previous administrations in the country despite limited resources at its disposal.
Buhari, who addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, said when his government came on board in 2015, terrorists had taken over some local government areas in the North-East while the Southern part of the country was very restive.
He said: “I would like us to reflect on what the situation was before we came in. How many local government areas were under the control of terrorists in the North-East? In the South-South, we all know what the situation was; now we have relative peace. With the resources at our disposal, we have done very well, better than previous administrations.
READ ALSO: Nobody will be allowed to destabilize Nigeria – Buhari
“People are very forgetful of what the situation was. Our main problem now is in the North-West and North-Central. People are killing one another in these places, what for? We are going to be very tough.”
The President also told the newly elected members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to keep the party together by creating more room for discussions ahead of the 2023 general elections.
