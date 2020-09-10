My govt has recorded ‘notable achievements’ in five years —Buhari

Despite criticism from several quarters, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday his administration had recorded “notable achievements” in the last five years.

The president, who stated this at a meeting of the National Food Security Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, specifically mentioned agriculture as one of the areas where his government had recorded tremendous achievements since 2015.

He said the sector has continued to grow despite the impact of COVID-19 because of his administration’s targeted policies.

The president said the Federal Government’s wisdom in promoting self-sufficiency over the years helped significantly in averting a food crisis in the country.

Buhari said: “The coronavirus pandemic has illustrated more than any event in recent history how countries must strive harder to protect food systems.

“It has also exposed the limits of dependency on other countries.

“In the last five years, we have recorded notable achievements. Despite the decline in GDP by 6.1 percent in Q2 of 2020 as a direct result of coronavirus, the agricultural sector continued to grow because of government targeted policies.’’

He also commended Nigerian farmers for contributing to the stability in food production.

