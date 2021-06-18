Politics
My govt will continue to work for good of Nigerians – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his government would continue to work with dedication to achieve the objectives put in place in 2015.
The President gave the assurance when he hosted members of the Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Group was in the State House to officially present the book titled: – A Compendium of five-Year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration from 2015 – 2020, to the President.
Buhari said: “The MBO Dynamic Support Group Officers and team members saw the good in our administration from the time we came in 2015.
“It is this commitment that led to the production of the book, and I sincerely hope and believe that Nigerians will always see and cherish positivity in all that this administration has done as it continues to work assiduously to accomplish.”
He commended the organization for the support and the efforts put into the publication.
The President added: “The birth of this book from inception to production is due to the unrelenting efforts of the MBO Dynamic Support Group officers and over two million group of supporters that have continuously stood by our administration in our quest to deliver on our social contract to all Nigerians and ensure the dividends of democracy to our people.
“I am extremely pleased with the production team and those who travelled across the country monitoring and collating data on our projects to enable us present an evidence-based account of our stewardship.”
He thanked the team for braving all challenges, sacrificing time and resources to ensure that the project came to life.
