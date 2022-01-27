My govt will hand over a more secure country than it inherited —Buhari

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has again promised to tackle the security challenges facing the country at this time.

The President, who took over office in 2015 and currently serving a second term in office, said his government would hand over a more secure country in 2023 than it inherited.

Buhari said this on Thursday, 27 January at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, where he noted that the security situation in the North-East and South-South had improved compared to when he assumed office.

He went on to maintain that his administration had been doing its best to ensure that peace and safety are also achieved in the North-West geopolitical region.

Buhari also said the military and law enforcement agencies have been given a clear order not to spare any bandit or terrorist in the country.

“Every day, we are worried about what is happening in the north-west,” said Buhari

“When we came, if Nigerians are to be fair to us, they know the condition in the north-east and the south-south, but what is happening now in the north-west is what has honestly overwhelmed me.

“The same people, the same culture, killing each other, stealing each other’s property. We are going to do our best and the military and law enforcement agencies have been given a clear order that they shouldn’t spare any bandit or terrorist.

“We are going to hand over a secure country better than we inherited it.”

