My gun is for security job not to rob —Robbery suspect

Police in Niger State on Tuesday arrested a robbery suspect, Abubakar Mohammed, along Suleja-Minna Road, in the Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Suleja, were said to have been on the trail of the 25-year-old robbery suspect from Eminence area, Suleja, before he was taken into custody.

One locally-made pistol with two live cartridges and a jackknife were recovered from the robbery suspect.

The robbery suspect who denied using the gun to rob, said he had bought the pistol from one Chukwuka of Ogbaro village in Anambra State for N10,000, to facilitate his security job in Suleja.

He said, “I was a bricklayer, but due to economic hardship, people stopped building and I had to find security work to sustain myself and take care of my siblings.

“Originally, my name is Martins Osadebe and I hail from Ogbaro in Anambra State. I have lived in Suleja for years, but my people did not know that I converted to lslam just because I was desperate to get a job.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the robbery suspect would be arraigned after the investigations.

