My husband, daughter died within a year, I escaped assassination attempts while in office, Farida Waziri reveals

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mrs Farida Waziri, disclosed on Tuesday, that several attempts were made on her life during the course of her official assignment as an anti-corruption Czar.

She also lamented that during the period, she lost her husband, as well as her daughter, all within a year.

She made these known while delivering her welcome address at the launching of her autobiography titled: “One Step Ahead: Life of a Spy, Detective and Anti-Corruption Czar” in Abuja.

The event which was well attended by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Federal Government representatives and a host of other dignitaries saw the former EFCC boss address what she said, were the distortions and misguided insinuations about her personality during her short-lived tenure, stating that the job brought her more enemies than friends both locally and internationally.

“I had been so grossly maligned not many people knew who the real Farida Waziri is. Fabrications from malicious quarters had created a distorted perception of my persona. When you read One Step Ahead, it will be easy to see the lies of the past for what they are. I have no doubt that after reading the book, you will be able to separate facts from fiction and let go of those mythologies” Mrs Waziri noted.

This comes a day after former President Goodluck Jonathan had disclosed that her dismissal had no personal undertone but favoured national interest.

She continued, “So, here today, we are going to unveil the true picture of Farida Waziri.

“It is the story of a young girl’s journey through life, from being a Catholic girl to a Muslim; from being born of a Tiv family in Benue to becoming a matriarch in Tangale family from Gombe; from a police officer who was the best recruit in 1967 to becoming Assistant Inspector General of Police, who also became a lawyer. Along the way, there were assassination attempts, face-off with cranks and officials in foreign lands, thrust and parry with criminals and personal tragedies of losing loved ones, particularly husband and daughter within one year.

“I have written this book, not as a rejoinder to past polemics or false accusations and fabrications against my personality by individuals, groups or institutions. I have simply put the story of my life together to fill some gaps in the history of the country.”

