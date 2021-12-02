My ideal successor in 2023 – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Thursday he would not impose any governorship aspirant on the people of the state in 2023.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt.

He assured that the leadership of the party would meet to decide who to support at the appropriate time.

Wike, however, said he was obliged to ensure that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wins the 2023 governorship election in Rivers.

He said: “One mistake I will not make is to impose somebody. From my experience as a student of history, reality has shown that it is difficult for you to say Joseph is the man I can trust.

”Until you give somebody power and money, that is only when you will know whether that person is trustworthy or not.

”God will ensure that it is only someone who is courageous, firm, and ready to protect the interest of Rivers that will succeed me.

“Rivers is a state that so many people have an interest. It is a state that you have to put your feet on the ground. It is a state that you have to annoy a lot of Nigerians and a lot of Nigerians will hate you.

“But what is important is for you to know is what is good for your people and stand for your people. Do not allow personal interest to sway you against the interest of your people.”

