My life is in danger –Mother of assaulted Uyo student

The mother of s student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Deborah Okezie, has cried out to the state government and the police to protect her as her life is now in danger after she posted about the sexual abuse her son had undergone in the school.

Okezie who posted another video on Facebook on Thursday, December 24, narrated how she was attacked when she visited the office of the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Enobong Mboho.

In the broadcast, Okezie revealed that she was invited alongside her son to the Commissioner’s office as part of the investigations set up by the state government over the matter but was ordered to delete previous videos she had released, but when she got to the office, she was attacked by parents of the boys accused of molesting her son.

She added that the Commissioner also verbally assaulted her for posting about the incidents, saying she was tarnishing the image of the state to the outside world.

“Nigerians, I am not safe; if I am going now and they kill me, let people know what killed me. Don’t I have the right to freedom of speech?” Okezie asked in the broadcast.

Continuing, she said:

“I had promised to keep Nigerians updated in all I am doing on my son’s case. Any time you don’t see me come here live to update you, just know that they have collected my phone from me. Just this afternoon, my two phones were collected from me.

“This morning, we got a call saying that we should come with my son to the Commissioner for Education’s office. We told them the boy was not strong enough to come out but they said the parents of the said boys who were involved in whatever happened to my son, were there.

“We told them my son had been taken to another hospital, but they said we must bring him, and since we had to obey them because it was part of investigations as ordered by the governor, we pulled him out from the hospital.

“On getting to the Commissioner’s office, Deeper Life School Board (members) were seated, the parents with their friends were seated and I was with my husband, my assaulted son and my other children.

“The Commissioner started questioning me on why I had gone on live broadcast, and ordered me to remove the video from the Internet as she claimed it posed a great risk to the government and her office as the Commissioner.

Read also: 'I only want justice for my son,' says mother of abused Akwa Ibom student

“She was asking me; do I know what that has done to her office? Do I know that America is watching? She said why did I do what I did? That I am putting the government’s name at risk.

“I said how? Everybody saw that the government said the case should be investigated, what is putting the government at risk here? She said I should take the video off the Internet immediately.

“I told the Commissioner that she could not intimidate me; even if she wanted me to take the video off air, she could do it one on one. She said do I know what that video had done to her office? I said, is it a lie? What are we hiding?

“The woman now turned to my son; already now she was biased over that video. She asked him what happened to him, he said they put fingers in his anus, then the woman started asking questions. I stood up and said no to this type of questioning.

“Then one of the parents of the boys who had molested my son stood up, threatening to slap me while another brought out his belt to beat me.

“That was when I told my son to get up so we could leave but the other parents stood up and surrounded me, asking me why I made the videos.

“They said I am putting the government at risk but I told them I have always been a social media person. Is it their data? They pushed me and my children out of their office, they insulted me till I came downstairs this afternoon.

“Before I left, the Commissioner told them she would take the remaining up, I told her to go ahead. Anything she wants to go and tell the governor, let her go and tell him but this is the truth.

“The Commissioner pushed me out of her office; let her tell the governor that she asked me to get the video off air. I am doing this video so the governor will know the truth.”

