My love for Nigeria was pure, unbroken until Buhari ‘happened’ to us —Okey Bakassi

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi on Friday, July 1 in a Twitter post explained how President Muhammadu Buhari’s ascension into power in 2015 made him ‘lose love for Nigeria’.

The comedian in his tweet, said he lost his “virginity” under Buhari’s administration.

Okey mentioned that his love for Nigeria was pure and unbroken until Buhari ”happened” to the country in 2015.

His tweet reads;

“I lost my “virginity” under Buhari’s administration…yes!…my love for Nigerian was pure and unbroken until Buhari happened to us in 2015. I can’t recognise my beloved country anymore.”

Okey Bakassi who has drummed support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in another tweet stated that there must be a presidential debate for the coming election in 2023.

The comedian stated that the presidential candidates must address Nigerians and unravel their plans for the country.

His post reads;

“Nigerians want a political debate for Presidential aspirants in #2023NigeriaElections if they had time to address delegates, they must address us too.”

