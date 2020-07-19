My main concern is to win PDP gov’ship primary election —Ondo deputy gov

Embattled Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has declared that his main focus was to win the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming up on Wednesday July 22.

Ajayi who revealed this on Saturday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Babatope Okeowo, also stated that he was on guard in case of any funny move to have him removed from office.

He also said he had visited 192 wards out of the 203 wards in the state to talk to delegates on the need to give him their votes and support during the governorship primary election.

Ajayi said; “There are only eleven wards left for me to complete my tour of the Ondo state and they are all in Akure Local Government Area, and I will touch those places before the election.

“I still remain the deputy governor of the state, though I am on guard in case there are moves to remove me from office,” he added.

This came after Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Saturday he made a wrong choice in his selection of deputy.

Akeredolu was referring to his estranged deputy, Ajayi, who defected to the PDP last month.

